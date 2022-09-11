Last-gasp winner disallowed & four red cards - Juventus earn late point in incredible stoppage time drama against Salernitana

Juventus secured their fourth Serie A draw of the season against Salernitana on Sunday - but that doesn't come close to telling the full story.

Visitors 2-0 up at half time

Juventus fought back to secure dramatic draw

Pressure mounts on Allegri

WHAT HAPPENED? Salernitana went 2-0 up before the break thanks to a strike from former Juve man Antonio Candreva and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty. Bremer pulled one back for his side early in the second half, and Leonardo Bonucci then netted a 93rd-minute equaliser, converting the rebound from his own missed penalty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After all that, the game witnessed the most remarkable climax we can remember. Arkadiusz Milik believed he'd grabbed a winner and was sent off for his exuberant celebrations - only for the goal to be chalked off. In the clashes that followed, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Fazio and even Max Allegri were also shown red cards.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aside from all the drama, this was another hugely damaging night for Allegri and his side. Played in front of a sparsely-populated Allianz Arena, their approach was familiarly tedious barring a few spells of pressure and something big has to change quickly.

ALL EYES ON: This must have been the most overwhelming night of referee Matteo Marcenaro's career. In second-half stoppage time alone he gave a penalty, dished out four red cards and disallowed a last-gasp winner following consultation with VAR.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Juve went into the break down by two goals at home for the first time since 2004, when they trailed Leece 1-3 after 45 minutes.

THE VERDICT:

It did not take long for Allegri to start receiving criticism.

Half-time, 2-0 down - hope was in very short supply.

Juve came out stronger after the break, mainly thanks to their summer signing.

Yes, 'wild' is one way of putting it.

After the Premier League was cancelled, we all needed this.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Juve are next in action on Wednesday when they host Benfica in their second Champions League group game.