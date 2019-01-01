Laporte set for long-awaited France debut after earning call-up to Deschamps' squad for Euro qualifiers

The Manchester City defender is yet to win a senior cap for his country but could feature in the upcoming games against Albania and Andorra

defender Aymeric Laporte could finally be set to make his senior international debut for after he was called up to Didier Deschamps’ squad for the international break.

France play Albania and Andorra in qualifying matches at the Stade de France, with Laporte one of six Premier League players in the squad.

Now 25, Laporte was capped extensively from under-17 to under-21 level, but personal issues between Laporte, Deschamps and the rest of the France squad have prevented him from winning a senior cap – despite being established as one of the best central defenders in the world.

Meanwhile, forward Nanitamo Ikone receives his first call-up with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele injured, while 's N'Golo Kante is absent after his recent injury troubles.

Laporte's call-up seemingly comes at the expense of defender Samuel Umtiti, who hasn't made the squad. Despite being a key member of last year's World Cup-winning squad, Umtiti hasn't played in either of Barca's games in so far this season, and clearly has to impress Deschamps again if he is to return to the fold.

Former coach Pierre Mankowski has in the past spoken of Laporte's inability to gel with the rest of the squad, describing him as "a loner" - a committed professional, but one who struggles to engage with his potential international team-mates.

French-born but of Basque descent - hence his eligibility in former side 's Basque-only system - Laporte had at one point decided to commit his future to , but eventually decided against pursuing eligibility ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

While Laporte and Deschamps' relationship isn't thought to be overly positive, however, it now seems his consistent excellence for Manchester City means he can no longer be ignored.

Though he didn't feature in the Community Shield win over , Laporte hasn't missed a competitive game of football for City since a brief injury lay-off saw him miss three games between February and March earlier this season. His solidity at the back and ability on the ball meant he started every other game for Pep Guardiola's side in the league and last campaign.

Laporte could partner Raphael Varane in the heart of defence, with the defender usually partnered with Umtiti.