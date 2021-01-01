Brighton and Hove Albion boss wants Lamptey focus amid Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal links

The Seagulls boss reacts to their recently signed long-term contract for the Ghana target

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter believes Tariq Lamptey's concluded new deal should allow the defender to concentrate on developing his game.

The right-back's future at Falmer Stadium had been thrown in doubt after links to , and came to light following a run of impressive outings in the Premier League.

He signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract on Sunday, committing his long term future to the Seagulls.

More teams

"Tariq's new contract is good news for the club and for him," Potter said, as reported by his club's official website.

"It means his short, medium and long-term future is with us and he can focus on the most important thing for him, which is first to get fit and then to play more games in the Premier League.

“He's not played that much, so we need to help him get more games so he can carry on the development he has shown. But obviously everyone is delighted he has committed his future to the club.

"We were aware of the attributes that he did have when he signed and he has managed to use them. He has still got a lot to do, but that's the exciting thing.”

Lamptey is presently in the treatment room, having been forced out of action by injury since featuring in a 0-0 draw with mid-December.

The 20-year-old has had to miss out of the club's last seven matches in all competitions and looks set to sit out Saturday's meeting with Blackpool.

"By playing he will kick on, but he will also do that by working with his teammates and coaches," Potter added.

"If you speak to Tariq, he will say that he can improve every area of his game although that's not to say that he's not doing really well, that's just normal.

“He wants to improve. He's got that ambition, but now it's about settling down and getting on with important stuff like playing and affecting games that helps us win points.”

Lamptey made his Premier League debut with where he progressed through the youth system.

On his promotion to the first team, he found limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge, prompting a move away in search for more playing time.

Article continues below

In January last year, he was snapped up by Brighton, who initially signed him on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The full-back has so far made 11 league appearances for Brighton.

At international level, Lamptey, born in the UK to Ghanaian parents, has emerged as a target for Ghana who are keen to have him ditch 's U21 side for the Black Stars.