Lampard wary of ‘reactionary’ spending at Chelsea after seeing transfer ban lifted

The Blues boss has been freed to dip into the January market, but is eager to point out that he will not be adding for the sake of it

Frank Lampard has been freed to spend again at , but the Blues boss is wary of making “reactionary” moves into a January market which is notoriously difficult to navigate.

Those at Stamford Bridge have seen a two-window recruitment embargo lifted on appeal.

That means that, having been unable to add over the summer, they will be able to bring fresh faces into their squad at the start of 2020.

It is expected that Lampard will look to add depth and experience to his young squad, with several big-money moves already being mooted.

He is, however, eager to avoid spending for the sake of it or reading too much into recent results which have intensified calls for extra bodies to be brought on board.

Quizzed on his transfer plans, Lampard told reporters: “You have to be careful not to be too reactionary,”

“Ban lifted, lose at it might be easy to come to that conclusion. As much as at the start of the season that we have got these young boys, we don't need anyone.

“As a club like Chelsea there has to be a balance.

“We have a strong squad, but we have to look at can we strengthen? There will be times going forward, whether it's January or next summer there will be times and opportunities to strengthen.

“You do learn as you go along with the players, every day in training and at games but it certainly hasn’t changed my mindset right now.”

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has backed his managers throughout an iconic spell calling the shots at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard should expect to receive the same support, especially as he has the Blues in contention for another top-four finish in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen who will be targeted when the next window swings open, but further creative talent is considered to be top of the shopping list.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is being linked with a club-record switch to west London, while Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is another option that could add more firepower on the flanks.

For now, having collected just one win from their last five games across all competitions, the focus of Lampard and his squad is locked on a crucial clash with on Tuesday which will determine whether or not the Blues make the last 16.