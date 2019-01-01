Lampard the 'perfect fit' for Chelsea - Rodgers backs former Blues star to succeed as manager

The ex-Blues midfielder will prove to be the right appointment for the club, according to the Leicester City boss

Frank Lampard is the "perfect" manager to take forward, according to Brendan Rodgers, despite a rough start that has seen the Blues drop a pair of matches to their Premier League rivals.

Lampard has lost his opening two competitive matches in charge of the Blues, going down 4-0 at in the Premier League before Tammy Abraham's shoot-out miss saw edge the UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea welcome Rodgers' – who drew 0-0 with in their opening outing – to Stamford Bridge in Lampard's first home match on Sunday.

Despite a difficult start, Rodgers believes former boss Lampard is an ideal fit for Chelsea, where the former midfielder spent 13 years as a player and became the club's record goalscorer.

"I think Frank has done very well since he has gone in," Rodgers, a former Chelsea youth coach, told a news conference.

"This is a team that finished third and won the . I think Frank is perfect for it. He and Jody [Morris], they understand the fabric of Chelsea, what it's about.

"You go with your gut feeling. He's been around a long time. He understands the club, the expectancy.

"He's a hero for the supporters. He'll want to win and succeed as a manager. He's got great staff around him who also understand Chelsea and then he'll have that support."

While first-team regulars Eden Hazard and David Luiz left Chelsea in the close season Lampard has been unable to bring in any new signings due to a transfer ban, though Rodgers has no doubt the 41-year-old will still succeed.

"I don't think it will have a bearing," Rodgers added. "They will have the squad to cope with that, when you're in European competitions you have to have the squad to compete in that. They'll be looking to put on a good performance in their first home game under Frank."

Lampard was equally as complementary about Rodgers, whose side have been tipped to challenge for a top-six finish this season despite selling England defender Harry Maguire to Manchester United for a reported £80 million ($97m).

"[I've got a] really good relationship with Brendan," Lampard told reporters. "It was obvious when he was here he was going to go on to big things.

"He's forward thinking, very open with his players and he's proved that in his career. I look forward to seeing him."