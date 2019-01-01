Lampard hoping for Abraham & Tomori deals as Chelsea discuss fresh terms

The Blues boss has given two academy graduates a senior break this season, with both players offering enough to suggest fresh terms should be tabled

boss Frank Lampard is hoping to see Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori commit to new contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Both players have been given their big break at Stamford Bridge this season under a different coaching regime.

Managers of the past have not always looked to the academy ranks for inspiration in west London, but Lampard has favoured that approach amid a two-window transfer ban.

Faith in youth has been handsomely rewarded, with Abraham and Tomori among those to have shown that home-grown stars can trump big-money recruits.

Discussions regarding extended stays are being held with two men to have earned call-ups this season, and Lampard would like to see a positive conclusion reached in those talks.

He told reporters when asked for an update on deals for exciting prospects: “Of course, I do [want them to stay].

“That goes slightly out of my remit when they are dealing with the club. The club know I love the players, I brought them into the team this season.

“They are doing particularly well but I leave those conversations to the club to discuss contracts but, of course, I want them to be here for a long time.

“That’s the conversation for me and the club I suppose. I made it clear that they are playing very well and I want them to stay.”

Having been forced to keep things in-house upon taking the reins at Chelsea, Lampard has been urged against spending big when the Blues are freed to invest again.

That could yet be in January, with the Premier League outfit waiting on the outcome of an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Lampard claims to be unaware of whether he will be able to add over the winter or whether his hands will remain tied until the summer of 2020.

He added on the CAS appeal: “I don’t know, is the answer. I don’t know if we can.

“It is not in my hands so I wouldn’t want to speculate if we can or can’t. At the minute we can’t.

“I am just concentrating on what is ahead of us with the squad we have now.

“A club like Chelsea, we will always be looking at ‘can we improve the squad?’ If there is the potential to bring players in… At the moment I don’t know the answer.”

For now, Lampard is focused on a productive run for Chelsea on multiple fronts.

Six successive victories have been secured by the Blues across all competitions heading into a Premier League clash with on Saturday and a fourth round date with next week.