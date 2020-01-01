Lampard: Batshuayi needs to take his chance in Abraham absence

The Belgian has been mostly limited to cameos off the bench this term but is assured a start on Saturday when the Blues face Hull

boss Frank Lampard has challenged Michy Batshuayi to step up and show some consistency with Tammy Abraham seemingly facing a spell on the sidelines.

Abraham collided with the pitchside advertising hoardings late on in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with on Tuesday and was later seen limping as he left Stamford Bridge.

Lampard revealed on Friday that the international did not suffer serious ankle damage in the incident, but the full extent of the injury is still unknown.

Chelsea will be without their 15-goal top-scorer for Saturday's fourth-round trip to , meaning just a fourth start of the season in all competitions for Batshuayi.

And the 26-year-old has been urged by his manager to make the most of his rare opportunity to shine.

"He starts [on Saturday], yes, this is a chance for him," Lampard told reporters.

"Part of that has been how Tammy's been - we have seen his breakthrough and the consistency of his game.

"But yes, this is a chance for him and clearly he certainly has got to take that chance in terms of his all-round game and goals and his overall performance."

Batshuayi has scored three goals in his three previous cup starts this term and has five goals in 21 appearances overall.

Asked what he hopes to see from the striker against Hull, Lampard added: "I don't want to sit here and dissect Michy's game, but I just want to see a performance and every time he gets to be on the pitch.

"There have been times this season where he has come on and he has made a difference, and that needs to be consistent.

"To be fair to Michy - his approach and work ethic, I cannot complain about it at all in training.

"I'm sure he will say he hasn't had that many opportunities that would be normal for a player that's played as much as him this season.

"But the reality of it is, when you get those opportunities, whether it's ten minutes coming on to try and affect a game, or starts in whatever game they are, you need to try and absolutely make an impact.

"At times he's made an impact. At other times not so much. The brutal reality is, I suppose Tammy's had a really good season and his [Batshuayi's] moments have probably not been as much as he would want.

"But he does have to try and make the impact in every little moment and chance he gets."