Ladapo at the double as Rotherham United defeat Queens Park Rangers

The English forward of Nigerian descent scored twice as the Millers silenced the Superhoops on Tuesday evening

Freddie Ladapo was Rotherham United’s hero as they overcame Queens Park Rangers 3-1 in Tuesday’s EFL Championship encounter.

The Super Eagles prospect got a second-half double to inspire the Millers to a comfortable home win – which did their battle against relegation a lot of good.

Having defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 last time out, the Superhoops travelled to the New York Stadium with the ambition of consolidating on that result, but they ended up on the losing side.

QPR had the first chance at goal when George Thomas was fouled by Shaun MacDonald and Stefan Johansen fired a free-kick forward – which caught the hosts’ backline unawares – nonetheless, Thomas slammed his volley over the bar.

In the 29th minute, Paul Warne’s side came close to scoring when Ryan Giles teed up Matt Crook, but he dragged his shot wide after displacing Rob Dickie.

Seven minutes into the second half, QPR took the lead courtesy of Lyndon Dykes, who fired into the roof of Viktor Johansson’s goal thanks to an assist from Osman Kakay.

That lead lasted for just 12 minutes before Ladapo levelled matters for the home team. Substitute Lewis Wing showed quick feet to find the Anglo-Nigerian, who chested the ball down before unleashing a left-footed shot past Senegalese goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Two minutes later, he completed his double after beating the offside trap to put his team ahead. Michael Smith sealed the victory by scoring the third goal in the 90th minute.

Ladapo, who now boasts of 11 goals in the English second tier so far, was substituted for Kieran Sadlier with nine minutes left on the clock.

Whereas his copatriot Matthew Olosunde was subbed off for Richard Woods in the 46th minute while Michael Ihiekwe and Chiedozie Ogbene were not dressed for action.

For QPR, Dieng was in action from start to finish alongside Sierra Leonean defender Osman Kakay. Zimbabwe's Macauley Bonne was thrown into the fray for Charlie Kelman in the 67th minute, while Ghana’s Albert Adomah was an unused substitute.

Despite this result, Rotherham United still languish in the relegation zone. With 39 points from 38 games, they occupy the 22nd spot, while QPR stay in the 11th spot with 56 points.