USWNT's Andonovski after lackluster win over Mexico: 'We're not ready for a World Cup right now'

The U.S. continued their push towards the Olympics with their toughest test to date

The U.S. women's national team, predictably, finished atop their group at the CONCACAF W Championship thanks to a win over Mexico. But that win on Monday certainly didn't come easy as the U.S. needed every last moment to ultimately break Mexico's hearts.

Kristie Mewis scored an 89th-minute winner to lead the U.S. to a 1-0 win on Monday as Vlatko Andonovski's team made it three wins from three at the CONCACAF W Championship.

That goal ended Mexico's hopes of even earning a single point on home soil, but Andonovski says the U.S. still has a long way to go if they hope to make waves at the World Cup next year.

What happened?

Having won their first two games against Haiti and Jamaica by a combined 8-0 scoreline, the U.S. had already booked their spot at the 2023 World Cup and opted for a heavily-rotated lineup on Monday night.

And so it was slightly excusable that they came out a bit flat against a Mexico team that knew it needed a win to keep their own World Cup hopes alive.

The first half of the match was largely tepid, with Midge Purce coming closest as her shot hit the bar, but the pendulum swung into the USWNT's favour in the 73rd minute when Libeth Ovalle was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

Still, Mexico had hopes of a miracle on home soil, only to see those hopes dashed by Mewis late on.

Scoring in the 89th minute to secure victory and your vote… @KristieMewie is YOUR @budweiserusa Woman of the Match 🍻 pic.twitter.com/HnAEbiteA2 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 12, 2022

The midfielder scored her seventh international goal, and it was a sloppy one, as Emily Sonnett's header was cleared off the line only for Mewis to bundle the ball home.

In the end, the U.S. made it three games in a row without conceding, while Mexico were held scoreless throughout their tournament run.

Watch: Mewis goal

Andonovski on a lackluster night

"I have to say, if you ask me if we're ready to go in a World Cup and compete in the World Cup tomorrow, we're probably not ready for it," he said. "But are we going to be ready in a year? Absolutely.

"I'm very happy with the progress of the team, the development of the team and the development of the individuals within the team as well. I think that we're doing a good job and we're moving in the right direction."

Andonovski was also quick to praise Mexico after the match, adding: "Sometimes it's not just us. Sometimes it's how much the opponent gives you or allows you to be creative or to make things happen.

"I want to give credit to Mexico. I thought they were very motivated. They were fighting. I wouldn't say that they were better than us, but they were definitely making it very hard for us... I was coaching a big part of the game was smile on my face because, to some degree, we want we wanted to see that."

Article continues below

What's next for USWNT?

With the win, the U.S. will now face Costa Rica in the semi-final round of the CONCACAF W Championship, with Canada facing Jamaica on the other side of the bracket.

The winners of those games will meet in the tournament final, with the winner earning a spot in the Olympics while the loser will head to the Olympic playoff against the third-place team.

Further reading