La Liga restart: Fixture dates, teams and how to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid on UK and US TV or live stream

Lionel Messi will soon be strutting his stuff at Camp Nou once again - here's how you can tune in to watch

football returns in June after a number of months without action due to the lockdown measures imposed in in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

, , and more will all take to the pitch again to complete the 2019-20 campaign, following the successful behind-closed-doors model pioneered by the in .

We've been deprived of seeing the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos work their magic for too long, so, like many, you might be wondering how to tune in and when the games will be played. So look no further - Goal brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Spanish football's big restart.

How to watch or stream La Liga matches

In the UK, La Liga matches will be available to watch and stream on La Liga TV, while Premier Sports and FreeSports also have rights for some games.

La Liga TV games will be free to watch in the UK for the month of June if you are a Sky customer. In order to avail of the offer, which will activate channel 435, customers should visit www.premiersports.com register their details and input the promo code BACKTOWIN. However, customers will be charged for the service from July 1.

In the U.S., La Liga games will be broadcast on the beIN Sports network, which has both English language and Spanish language channels, as well as an online streaming service, beIN Sports Connect.

According to La Liga president Javier Tebas, the aim is to have games played every day, but only matchday 28 and matchday 29 have had their dates confirmed so far. Fixtures will kick-off at different times. Games will be played at 12 noon BST (7am ET), 4pm BST (11am ET) 6:30pm BST (1:30pm ET), 9pm BST (4pm ET).

😍 The emotion.

🎭 The drama.

🙌 The passion.

💎 The genius.

🍿 The entertainment.

⚽️ The way of life.



The best league in the world is #BackToWin on June 11th. ✨#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/uGBIyGxGuR — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 3, 2020

La Liga matchday 28 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Thu June 11 9pm vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Fri June 12 6:30pm Granada vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Fri June 12 9pm vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sat June 13 12 noon vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sat June 13 4pm vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sat June 13 6:30pm vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sat June 13 9pm Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 14 12 noon vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 14 6:30pm Real Madrid vs La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun Jun 14 9pm vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports

'The Great Derby' between Sevilla vs Real Betis will raise the curtain for the final act of La Liga on June 11 as Spanish football gets under way once again after the coronavirus lockdown. Barcelona will be in action against Mallorca on Saturday June 13, while Real Madrid play Eibar a day later, on Sunday June 14.

La Liga matchday 29 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Mon June 15 6:30pm Levante vs Sevilla La Liga TV / beIN Sports Mon June 15 9pm Real Betis vs Granada La Liga TV / beIN Sports Tue June 16 6:30pm Getafe vs Espanyol La Liga TV / beIN Sports Tue June 16 6:30pm Villarreal vs Mallorca Premier Sports 1, La Liga TV / beIN Sports Tue June 16 9pm Barcelona vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 17 6:30pm Eibar vs Athletic Club La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 17 6:30pm Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo Premier Sports 1, La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 17 9pm Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Thu June 18 6:30pm Alaves vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV / beIN Sports Thu June 18 9pm Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports

Barcelona play Leganes at Camp Nou on Tuesday June 16 in the late evening kick-off, while Real Madrid - playing at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium - face Valencia at the same time a day later.

La Liga matchday 30 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sun June 21 TBC Athletic Club vs Real Betis La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Celta Vigo vs Alaves La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Espanyol vs Levante La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Getafe vs Eibar La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Granada vs Villarreal La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Mallorca vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 21 TBC Valencia vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 31 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Wed June 24 TBC Alaves vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Barcelona vs Athletic Club La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Real Betis vs Espanyol La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Eibar vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Leganes vs Granada La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Levante vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Villarreal vs Sevilla La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed June 24 TBC Real Valladolid vs Getafe La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 32 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sun June 28 TBC Athletic Club vs Mallorca La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Atletico Madrid vs Alaves La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Espanyol vs Real Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Getafe vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Granada vs Eibar La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Levante vs Real Betis La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Osasuna vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Sevilla vs Real Valladolid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun June 28 TBC Villarreal vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 33 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Wed July 1 TBC Alaves vs Granada La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Real Betis vs Villarreal La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Eibar vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Leganes vs Sevilla La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Mallorca vs Celta Vigo La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Real Sociedad vs Espanyol La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Valencia vs Athletic Club La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 1 TBC Real Valladolid vs Levante La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 34 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sun July 5 TBC Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Celta Vigo vs Real Betis La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Espanyol vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Granada vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Levante vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Osasuna vs Getafe La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Sevilla vs Eibar La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 5 TBC Real Valladolid vs Alaves La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 35 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Wed July 8 TBC Athletic Club vs Sevilla La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Real Betis vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Eibar vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Getafe vs Villarreal La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Mallorca vs Levante La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Real Sociedad vs Granada La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 8 TBC Valencia vs Real Valladolid La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 36 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sun July 12 TBC Alaves vs Getafe La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Espanyol vs Eibar La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Granada vs Real Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Leganes vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Levante vs Athletic Club La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Osasuna vs Celta Vigo La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Sevilla vs Mallorca La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Villarreal vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 12 TBC Real Valladolid vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 37 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Wed July 15 TBC Athletic Club vs Leganes La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Barcelona vs Osasuna La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Real Betis vs Alaves La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Celta Vigo vs Levante La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Eibar vs Real Valladolid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Getafe vs Atletico Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Mallorca vs Granada La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Real Sociedad vs Sevilla La Liga TV / beIN Sports Wed July 15 TBC Valencia vs Espanyol La Liga TV / beIN Sports

La Liga matchday 38 fixtures & TV channels

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sun July 19 TBC Alaves vs Barcelona La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Espanyol vs Celta Vigo La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Granada vs Athletic Club La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Leganes vs Real Madrid La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Levante vs Getafe La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Osasuna vs Mallorca La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Sevilla vs Valencia La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Villarreal vs Eibar La Liga TV / beIN Sports Sun July 19 TBC Real Valladolid vs Real Betis La Liga TV / beIN Sports

