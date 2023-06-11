Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid will happen, claims club president Florentino Perez

Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid, claims Blancos president Florentino Perez, but no transfer will be put in place for the summer of 2023.

Blancos remain keen on French forward

World Cup winner working on deal until 2024

Could become a free agent next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liga giants have been pursuing the France international forward for some time, with interest first expressed following his senior breakthrough at Monaco. Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his signature back then, with the Ligue 1 champions also able to negotiate a contract extension in 2022. That deal is, however, only due to run until the summer of 2024 – with a 12-month extension option having to be triggered by July if the World Cup winner intends to remain at Parc des Princes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Perez appears to have suggested that Mbappe could be lured to Spain as a free agent next year, with the Real president telling a supporter that asked him in the street if the talented 24-year-old will be acquired at some stage: “Yes, but not this year.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real had a €220 million (£188m/$237m) offer on the table for Mbappe at one point in 2021, but those advances were knocked back by PSG as they fought desperately to get a talismanic presence – one that is now the club’s all-time leading goalscorer - to remain on their books.

WHAT NEXT? If Mbappe opts against extending his deal in Paris through to 2025, then he will be free to enter into pre-contract talks with Real Madrid from January – with Perez seemingly confident that the Frenchman can be lured to Spanish football.