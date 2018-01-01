Kwame Yeboah set for A-League return after Germany departure

The former youth international would be a handy pick up for a number of A-League clubs

Australian attacker Kwame Yeboah terminated his contract with German third-division side Fortuna Koln earlier this week and now looks poised for an A-League return.

Beginning his career with Brisbane Roar in 2013 where he quickly caught the eye scoring twice across 12 appearances, Yeboah was signed by Borussia Monchengladbach later that year.

The winger would play predominantly for their second team before a loan move to SC Paderborn 07 in early 2018 was followed by him joining Fortuna in July on a two-year contract.

Yeboah's time with the club started brightly as he scored in his second league appearance, but an injury in September kept him sidelined for a month and he failed to work his way back into the starting side.

Still just 24, the lack of game time wasn't for Yeboah with Koln agreeing to terminate his contract just before Christmas.

"Kwame Yeboah approached us with the desire to terminate the contract. We agreed to that," Koln's managing director Michael Schwetje said.

While his next move is yet to be confirmed, social media has seemingly revealed he will be heading back to Australia with a number of A-League sides in need of attackers in January.

Only time will tell where he ends up exactly, but expect the likes of Adelaide United and Sydney FC to throw their hats firmly in the ring for his signature.

A return to Roar isn't out of the question either, however the recent departure of John Aloisi and their plethora of options out wide make the move unlikely.