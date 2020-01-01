Yes, KL can definitely secure quick return to MSL, says new captain Josue

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

(KL) have been given the objective of winning promotion to the in 2020 by new president Khalid Samad, and team skipper Paulo Josue believes that it is not a big ask.

The Brazilian midfielder, who has been with the City Boys for two and a half seasons, is the only foreign player retained by the team for 2020, and has been announced as captain in a squad contract signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, the 30 year old midfielder is adamant that despite his new role, he still needs the assistance of the veteran players on the squad, of which there are no shortage of.

Ahead of the new season, KL have signed 40-year old defender Shukor Adan, 34-year old defender Subramaniam Sooryapparad, while 38-year old attacker Indra Putra Mahayuddin has been retained.

"I cannot do the job of a captain alone, we have many experienced players such as Indra, Subra, Zamir and Shukor, and as a team we must help one another.

"As captain I hope to help the younger players and the management during meetings on the team. I want to help Kuala Lumpur," noted Josue.

Asked whether he thinks the quick return to Super League target set by the management is a fair one, the 30-year old is confident that his team is capable of meeting the target.

"Yes, this is possible. If we do our best, follow the coach's instructions and work hard with 100 per cent commitment, we can win promotion as Premier League champions.

"The challenge by the management to us is good because we know where the team wants to go. If we play as a team, we can meet the objective together," answered the Brazilian.

And when asked by Goal whether he is interested in playing for Malaysia as a naturalised player as he has been here for almost three years, this is his response:

