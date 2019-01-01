Kruse claims he turned down Liverpool move before joining Fenerbahce

The Germany international was available for free this summer after leaving Werder Bremen, and he claims he rejected Jurgen Klopp's advances

international forward Max Kruse says he turned down an offer from earlier this summer.

Kruse, 31, was a free agent this summer after the expiration of his contract at , where he spent three productive seasons.

He registered 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions in his last season in Bremen, and has hit double figures of goals in six of his last eight seasons.

Kruse has also played 14 times for Germany, scoring four times.

He has since joined Turkish giants after fielding calls from a number of clubs, and he claims Jurgen Klopp’s side were one of them.

"During the transfer period, I’ve received lots of offers and one of them was Liverpool," Kruse told BeIN SPORTS Turkey.

"But I decided to join Fenerbahce because I believe I will be very happy there.

"I spoke with a lot of players during that period and I am happy about my decision."

Vastly experienced and comfortable playing in a similar role to that occupied by Roberto Firmino at Anfield, Kruse may have offered a useful alternative to the Brazilian and given Klopp more freedom to rest and rotate his much-vaunted front three.

Liverpool aren’t thought to be targeting any big-money signings this summer, with Klopp largely happy with his squad.

The long-awaited return to fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the emergence of youngsters like forward Rhian Brewster have added an extra layer of depth to a strong starting eleven.

Whether or not Liverpool make any signings in the closing weeks of the transfer window, Klopp’s squad will be pushed hard right from the start of the season as a packed schedule awaits.

With friendlies against and to come first, they will play in the Community Shield against and the UEFA Super Cup with either side of their opening Premier League fixture against newly-promoted Norwich.

Klopp has complained about the hectic nature of his side’s itinerary in recent days, claiming that his squad is being strained beyond reasonable levels by the demand for non-stop football all through the year.