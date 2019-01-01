Krishna explains surprising Indian move

The Fijian striker is set to test himself in the subcontinent

Roy Krishna has sealed a one-year deal with side after a stellar season with Wellington Phoenix.

The 31-year-old confirmed last month he wouldn't be re-signing with the Nix and turned down interest from other A-League sides in favour of a move to .

On the back of winning the A-League golden boot and Johnny Warren Medal, Krishna's choice of clubs comes as a bit of a surprise but the Fijian feels it was in the best interest of his family and stressed that ATK showed the most interest.

"It was not just about me, it was about my family," Krishna told Stuff.

"My wife is coming with me. She's more familiar with the Indian culture and that was also one of the reasons why I chose to go there.

"Obviously my forefathers came from there 140 years ago so I'm going back after 140 years.

"I'm excited, I'm happy and I know I've made the right decision.

"The clubs kept coming and I wanted to stay in the A-League but it comes down to who values me more...I think ATK was the right club. They valued me more and that's all I can say."

ATK have also been linked to signing David Williams, Krishna's strike partner at the Phoenix this past season.

The Indian club finished last season in sixth and are coached by Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas.

Krishna and Williams scored a combined 30 goals for Wellington in their most recent campaign - nearly double the 18 ATK scored across 18 ISL games last season.