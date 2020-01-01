Koulibaly returns to Napoli training after muscle injury

The Senegalese centre-back is back in the Partenopei fold after being sidelined for more than a month due to injury

Kalidou Koulibaly has found his way back into the squad having been out with a muscle injury.

The 28-year old last featured for Partenopei in a 2-1 home loss to on December 14 and subsequently missed the next seven competitive matches which culminated in three victories and four losses.

He shared a picture confirming his return.

“Guess who’s back with the team,” Koulibaly posted on Twitter.

The international has made 20 competitive appearances this season and has been continuously linked with a move away from the San Paolo.

A transfer in January is very remote with the window closing on the 31st.

Koulibaly will be hoping to be back in action when Napoli travel to the Luigi Ferraris to tackle on Monday night.