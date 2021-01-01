Kossounou scores first career goal as Club Brugge defeat Beerschot

The Cote d’Ivoire international found the net for the first time ever as the Blue-Black silenced the Purple White Army on Sunday evening

Odilon Kossounou scored for the first time in his professional career as defeated Beerschot 3-0 in Sunday’s Belgian topflight clash.

Heading into the encounter at Antwerp’s Olympisch Stadium, the Blue-Black had gone on a run of five games without defeat away from home. Against Hernan Losada’s men, nevertheless, they maintained that form with a notable away triumph.

Bas Dost put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute after profiting from a Charles De Ketelaere pass inside the goal area to slot the ball past goalkeeper Mike van Hamel.

Four minutes later, Kossounou doubled the advantage for Philippe Clement’s men as Noa Lang’s long-range shot deflected his way before firing past a stranded Hamel.

That was 20-year-old’s first goal ever for club and country since he commenced his professional career with childhood club ASEC Abidjan in 2019.

Although the newly promoted Belgian First Division side came back stronger, they were unable to reduce their deficit as Club Brugge went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage.

Despite having eight goal attempts with a balanced ball possession in the second-half, the Purple White Army still were unable to find the net as goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was at his best.

While they pushed further to get a respectable result, Lang scored the third goal in the 84th minute owing to an assist from Ruud Vormer.

Alongside ’s Krepin Diatta and Angola’s Clinton Mata, Kossounou was in action from start to finish for the Jan Breydel Stadium giants.

Senegalese forward Youssouph Badji was brought in as an 84th minute substitute for De Ketelaere, while 's David Okereke was changed for Lan at the same time. Whereas, Amadou Sagna and Cote d'Ivoire's Simon Deli played no part in the comprehensive away triumph.

For the hosts, Nigeria’s Blessing Eleke was introduced in the 77th minute for Tom Pietermaat as Cameroonian forward Marius Noubissi was substituted for Yan Vorogovsky in the 46th minute.

Thanks to this result, Club Brugge remain at the summit of the log after accruing 45 points from 21 games, while Beerschot occupy the 10th position with 30 points from the same number of league games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.