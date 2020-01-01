I-League: Komron Tursunov agrees to sign for TRAU FC

The Tajik forward won the I-League last season with Mohun Bagan...

Tajikistan winger Komron Tursunov has agreed to sign on the dotted line for TRAU FC, Goal has learnt.

He was a regular in 's title-winning campaign under Kibu Vicuna.

He made eight appearances for the Mariners after joining the team in January as a replacement for injured winger Julen Colinas. During his short stint, he scored two goals and provided two assists.

Tursunov started his career at Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda club in Tajikistan. He joined Istiklol FC in 2018 after scoring 23 goals in 57 matches.

Tursunov made his Tajikistan senior national team debut on October 2, 2018, against Nepal. Till now he has 15 caps and four goals to his name in national colours.

He has played against in the Intercontinental Cup and even scored a goal.

After signing for TRAU, he is all set for his first full season on Indian soil.

He will not be the only Tajikistan player in this time around. His national teammate Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev has also made the journey to India and will play for in the (ISL).