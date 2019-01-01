Kompany injured as Anderlecht woes worsen

No wins from five games, and now the former Manchester City captain has suffered an injury

Vincent Kompany's player-manager tenure of Belgian club has hit another bump in the road after the defender was substituted having suffered an injury on Friday as his team lost again.

The former captain saw his role for his first professional club change this week.

It was confirmed Kompany will now act as captain on matchdays, with first-team coach Simon Davies in charge of tactics.

But after Anderlecht took two points from their first four league games, the switch failed to yield an immediate improvement against .

Mbwana Samatta scored the only goal of the game to earn last season's Belgian champions a narrow 1-0 victory.

And to make matters worse for Kompany, the centre-back limped off with 15 minutes to go after seemingly suffering a muscle injury.

Kompany is due to play in his City testimonial on September 11, but his participation in that game may now be in doubt. In honour of the club's former captain, a Manchester City Legends side are set to take on a Premier League All-Stars XI featuring players including Rafael van der Vaart, Cesc Fabregas, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie.

After winning a fourth Premier League title at the Etihad, Kompany decided to move on at the end of last season and accepted the role of player-manager at Anderlecht - the club where his professional career began.

His return to Belgium has, however, been far from a fairytale with the defender struggling to juggle both roles as the club made a poor start to their league season.

After a particularly disappointing showing in a 4-2 loss against Kortrijk last weekend, Kompany's position at the club was questioned

"In football, you do not have to copy another coach,” former coach Aad de Mos told La Derniere Heure.

“Kompany wants to do the same thing as Guardiola in City and that makes me sick. He should have been forbidden to do both jobs. It is ridiculous.

"I would give Kompany time until the winter break, but if the results do not improve, we have to look at things again.

"Finishing the season with the current points average is not an option for a club like Anderlecht. He needs to take points in the next four games, otherwise he'll be in the eye of the storm like all other coaches."