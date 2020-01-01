Kodjia happy after marking Al Gharafa debut with hat-trick

The Ivory Coast international delivered a brilliant performance on his first appearance for the Cheetahs

Jonathan Kodjia has expressed his delight after grabbing a hat-trick on his debut for Al Gharafa in their 4-2 victory against Al Rayyan on Thursday.

The 30-year-old international joined the Stars League side this January from Premier League club .

Kodjia immediately hit the ground running, delivering a spectacular showing at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium to help his new club return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Al Sadd and Al Shahaniya.

Following his display, the former man has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“Very happy to have played my first minutes for Al Gharafa and scored my 1st goals. Nice to get a hat-trick. Great team play,” he tweeted.

“Thanks to my teammates and the warm welcome from everyone at the club. Looking forward to scoring more goals.”

Very happy to have played my first minutes for @ALGHARAFACLUB and scored my 1st goals. Nice to get an 🎩-trick. Great team play.

Kodjia will hope to make his second appearance for Al Gharafa when they face SC in a league game on January 31.