Kluivert tells Koora: "The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals," and he believes this side is the strongest contender for the title

Patrick Kluivert, the former Netherlands striker, has shared his predictions for the Oranje, led by Ronald Koeman, at the 2026 World Cup, which is set to take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Dutch sit in Group F alongside Sweden, Japan and Tunisia, and will open their campaign against Japan on 14 June.

The Netherlands have never won the World Cup, despite reaching the final three times.

Kluivert himself played in the 1998 tournament with a golden generation; the Dutch reached the semi-finals before losing on penalties to Brazil—a match in which the former striker scored.

Overall, he earned 79 caps, scoring 40 goals and providing seven assists.

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In his interview with Koora... Kluivert predicts the winner of El Clásico and the Champions League.

When asked about the Netherlands' World Cup prospects, Kluivert told Koora, "The Dutch national team is very strong right now. According to the FIFA rankings, they are in the top six, but when I look at the players and the clubs they represent, I believe they have the potential to reach the quarter-finals if everything goes well."

"With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France in the mix, the Netherlands are one of the teams to watch out for at the World Cup. I think they could reach the quarter-finals at the very least."

At the 2022 World Cup, the Dutch reached the quarter-finals before losing on penalties to Argentina after a 2-2 draw.

Asked who might win the 2026 World Cup, the former Dutch star replied: "It's hard to pick just one, but among Argentina, France and Brazil, there are several strong contenders… Nevertheless, I think France have a good chance."

When asked to name a potential Golden Boot winner, he replied, "It might be Harry Kane (England striker)."

Stay tuned for Kluivert's full interview with Koora.