Kluivert clarifies his position on the Saudi League to Kooora

Former Indonesia coach Patrick Kluivert has expressed his interest in joining the Saudi Pro League, while admitting he had hoped to stay on with the Garuda squad even after their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign ended.

Kluivert, 49, took charge of the Indonesian national team at a crucial stage last year and guided them through the Asian World Cup qualifiers.

Although they reached the fourth round (the Asian play-offs), they lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Kluivert told Kooora: "My previous coaching experiences have been fantastic. I think Adana did a very good job in selecting the players and the squad; it was a wonderful experience in Turkey. We achieved very good results against big teams, and that is truly unique."

He added, "My recent stint with Indonesia was brilliant; though we missed out on World Cup qualification, I had hoped to stay longer and implement a strong, sustainable strategy for the team."

On the prospect of working in the Arab region, particularly the Roshen League, he noted, "The Saudi league is, of course, an important and interesting opportunity for any coach; many top players go there. If I were given the chance to coach in Saudi Arabia, I am always open to listening to offers."

On the prospect of his sons playing professionally in Saudi Arabia, he added: "Shane is only 18, so it's too soon for him. As for Justin and Robin, it could be a option soon. If a chance to join the Saudi league arises, it would be a great opportunity—why not? Many players are moving there."

Kluivert has four sons: Shane (Barcelona's youth team), Justin (Bournemouth), Robin (Olympique de Marseille) and Quincy (currently without a club).

The former Dutch star previously managed Curaçao (March 2015–June 2016) and Indonesia (January–October 2025), served as assistant coach for the Netherlands (August 2012–July 2014) and Cameroon (August 2018–July 2019), and briefly led Adana Demirspor (July–December 2023). (August 2018–July 2019), and later served as head coach of Turkish club Adana Demirspor (July–December 2023).

Stay tuned for the full interview with Kluivert on Kooora