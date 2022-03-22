Klopp explains why Liverpool signed miracle-worker Diaz in £50m January transfer

Jurgen Klopp admits that Luis Diaz is producing “miracles” at Liverpool, with the Reds seeing a £50 million ($66m) investment during the January transfer window deliver immediate returns.

Those at Anfield acted quickly over the winter once it became apparent that Premier League rivals such as Tottenham and West Ham were sniffing around a player they had been monitoring for some time.

A big-money offer was presented to Porto and the Colombian forward was added to star-studded ranks on Merseyside alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota – and the talented 25-year-old has not looked out of place.

Klopp told Sky Sports of the impact made in England by a player that is exceeding early expectations: “You don’t expect miracles immediately from these kind of players. But he is not far away from doing exactly that. Long may it continue.”

The German added on the reasons for Liverpool making their move in the middle of the 2021-22 campaign: “Every coach would say the same about a January signing. You do it, but if you could, you would do it in the summer.

“There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game.

“With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately.

“That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.

“He was in a really good moment with Porto, playing good for Colombia, and so he came here full of confidence. But what we tried to make sure is that he does not lose that because of the playbook as we tell him that he has to do this and he has to do that.

“We want him to be natural.”

Diaz has registered two goals for Liverpool through six Premier League appearances, while also catching the eye in FA Cup and Champions League competition.

A Carabao Cup winners’ medal has helped him to make a dream start to life with his new club, but Klopp believes there is “loads more to come” from the South American as he continues to break down language and sporting barriers.

Klopp added on a player that is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Anfield: “It was clear from the first moment that we saw him that he would be a player who could play immediately, on a specific level, if he could deal mentally with it. Because I cannot take the pressure he feels completely off him if he feels it.

“Nothing has happened yet.

“Yes, the start has been really good. But he is a long-term project for us and we are a long-term project for him.

“There is loads more to come.”

