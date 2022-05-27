Klopp suggests Bayern Munich-related plot to unsettle Liverpool before Champions League final

The Reds' boss is keen to avoid any distractions prior to his side's meeting with Madrid in Paris

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears Bayern Munich's involvement in a ploy to distract his players ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The days leading up to the final have seen Reds star Sadio Mane linked to a move to the Bundesliga, while strike partner Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield has also come under scrutiny.

Klopp, though, is keen to deflect any rumours at such a crucial stage, particularly those coming from the arch-rivals of his former club Borussia Dortmund.

What did Klopp say about Mane speculation?

"This is the wrong moment to speak about that," Klopp told reporters in Friday's press conference.

"Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely.

"It’s not the first time in my career that before a decisive game, Bayern Munich rumours are coming up. I don’t know what I did. It happens."

Could Mane move to Bayern?

Bayern appear to be in the hunt for a big-name striker to replace Robert Lewandowski after the record-breaking Poland international confirmed he was looking to leave the club.

Mane certainly fits the bill with his prowess in front of goal and all-around proficiency, but suggested before Saturday's final that he may well remain at Anfield.

“Honestly, the answer I can give you now is I feel very good, and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game. That is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special," the Senegal star explained.

"I will give you all you want to hear then. For now, let’s go win it because I have no time for other things. I will do everything possible to win it because it is my and all the boys’ biggest dream, then I will give you the answers.”

