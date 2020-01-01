Klopp speaks out on speculation surrounding Salah's future at Liverpool

The Reds head coach has responded to reports suggesting that the Egyptian is edging towards the exit doors at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah's future at .

Salah has been nothing short of sensational since his €42 million (£38m/$51m) move to Anfield from in the summer of 2017.

The international slotted perfectly into Klopp's team from the off, with the German able to instantly bring the best out of a man who had failed to convince in his previous spell in the Premier League at .

Salah has hit 110 goals in his first 173 appearances for Liverpool, getting his hands on the European Cup and Premier League trophy in the process, while striking up a deadly alliance with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the final third.

The 28-year-old has been at his prolific best once again in the first half of the 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals in the Reds' first 13 top-flight fixtures to help them return to the top of the table.

However, former midfielder Mohamed Aboutrika caused a stir earlier this week when he suggested that the English champions are considering selling Salah amid reported interest from and .

Goal has learned that Liverpool are certain to offer a prized asset the chance to extend his current contract beyond 2023, but he seemed to leave the door open to a transfer during a recent interview with Spanish publication AS.

Ahead of the Reds' home fixture against on Sunday, Klopp was asked to comment on Salah's situation, and he moved to quash ongoing rumours once and for all.

"We never speak about deals, why should we start now?" the Liverpool manager told a pre-match press conference. "Mo is in a good mood, a good moment, really good shape so that is the most important thing.

"You would have seen him laughing a lot in training, he enjoyed the session.

"All the rest is nice for all of you to write about but internally, no."

Klopp added on Salah's recent scoring streak, which continued as he came off the bench to net twice in a 7-0 drubbing of at the weekend: "I think all these things to talk about, he didn’t start the last game, all the things I heard after and then he came on and scored two.

"His first season he came on against Stoke and scored two. All the boys were in a good moment, that is why we had the points we have so far.

"That is why we have to keep going. The toughest point of the season is ahead of us. The Xmas period is always tough so we have to make sure we get through this."

Salah has scored five times in his last four games for Liverpool, but in stark contrast, Mane has found the back of the net just once in his previous seven Premier League outings.

Mane's scoring drought came to an end when he fired home against Palace, but Klopp insists the Senegalese winger brings far more to the team than just goals.

"Honestly, I would have lost everything if I had to bet on it how many goals scored Sadio Mane in the last 10 games," he said. "It would have been the last one I went for, he only scored once.

"We have one of the best players in the world and he didn’t score for a while. Who cares?

"He played exceptionally well, is in really good shape, really difficult to defend. Scoring is for the boys really important.

"Bobby scored two weeks ago and since then he scored three or four goals and if Sadio starts scoring I have no problem with it."