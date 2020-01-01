Klopp reveals why he still wears a tracksuit as he declares Guardiola the best dressed

The Reds boss has been a success with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool while wearing a tracksuit and sees no reason to change his style

boss Jurgen Klopp says wearing a tracksuit on the touchline has become part of his identity as a coach, while also praising the attire of manager Pep Guardiola.

Whereas many top tier coaches opt for a formal suit while watching their teams in action, Klopp has made the tracksuit a trademark look amid his rise to prominence with , and Liverpool.

The German says he does not feel as comfortable when he wears more professional attire as he has been sporting the casual look since his coaching career began at Mainz and it has become part of his character.

More teams

"I was a player and the next day I was the manager. In my locker room was the tracksuit of the guy who had the job two days before. It didn’t even fit me," Klopp told The Guardian.

"I was just focused on the game. I never thought about how I look. I know it’s not too cool because we are working in public, but then when I came to Borussia Dortmund I thought: ‘Maybe I have to change'. I went for a while wearing jeans and a shirt. But I just didn’t feel comfortable. But that doesn’t mean it’s bad for you.

"I think the best-dressed manager is Pep Guardiola. Everything he wears looks exactly right for him. He doesn’t wear a suit, just casual stuff.

Article continues below

"Be yourself as a coach. If you want to look great, then wonderful. I’m just not made for this. It’s important you do what is right for you because whatever role model you have, you can never do the same things.

"I like when you see the soul or character of the coach in the team. Guardiola again: you see a team and think: ‘Wow, that’s either Guardiola or somebody who worked with him.’ But you can never be exactly the same.

"Dressing is one part of our character. Wear what you want, but don’t make it the most important thing. In the end the game is what counts. But don’t worry: you can be world champion in a suit or a tracksuit. You just have to be comfortable.”