Klopp open to Liverpool additions during January window

The Reds boss will look to bolster his ranks over the winter if the right circumstances come along, a year after swooping for £75m Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to make a move in the January transfer market if opportunities present themselves.

The Reds are four points clear of champions Manchester City at the top of the table and remain unbeaten after 18 Premier League games this term.

Nevertheless, with the FA Cup to add to their schedule next month and a blockbuster Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich to come in February, Klopp thinks it would be foolhardy to rule out doing business when the window opens.

"I'm very happy with what I have got and what I have but we don't know," he told a news conference ahead of Newcastle United's Boxing Day visit to Anfield.

"That's the only little bit where I keep the door open. If something happens we need to have a look

"There are a monstrous number of game coming and it's really important that we can react.

"A long as we can react, then all good. If something dramatically changes we need to have a look

"If nothing happens we will not do anything."

Klopp's most recent example of January business certainly adds weight to the argument of strengthening mid-season.

Virgil van Dijk has performed superbly since joining for £75 million ($95m) from Southampton a year ago, marshalling a defence that has only been breached seven times in the Premier League this season.

"He's very, very, very influential. I'm happy," said Klopp.

"When I met him first I thought I knew about his personality, you feel something about that. I was pretty sure he would be like he is.

"On the pitch after the Tottenham game last October [a 4-1 defeat at Wembley] – after that [and] before Virg came in, we started already defending much better.

"Then Virg came in on top and that helped, of course.

"I have no problem with giving all the compliments and all the credit to the boys.

"I know the game doesn't work like that – you bring in one player, it doesn't improve unless the rest do as well."