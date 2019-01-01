Klopp: 'No doubt' that Liverpool are winners ahead of fresh Premier League title race

The Reds boss insists that his belief never wavered on the back of final defeats, but is delighted to have delivered major silverware at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp insists his belief in ’s ability to land major honours never wavered, but he is pleased to have ensured that there is now “no doubt” that the Reds are winners.

Prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Kenny Dalglish was the last man to deliver trophy glory at Anfield.

A League Cup success back in 2012 remained the last entry on the Reds’ roll of honour prior to their triumph over .

Klopp had guided the club to major finals, but had failed to deliver the silverware expected of him and demanded by an ambitious club.

That monkey has finally been shaken, with Liverpool countering the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title by securing a sixth European Cup crown on a memorable night in Madrid.

“For me, I was a pretty confident person before winning the Champions League, to be honest!" Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“I may have lost of couple of finals, for the boys for sure it helps, knowing why you do it, how you do it.

“Imagine if we had always come close but then didn't get it. It would leave you kind of in doubt, that's clear. There's no doubt now. We know it works. So let's try it again.”

Klopp has been showered with praise since returning Liverpool to winning ways, with his presence considered to have played an integral role in a step-up to the top of the podium.

The affable German is, however, eager to avoid individual plaudits and instead keep the focus on the red half of Merseyside locked on the collective.

He added: “In I might win something [a personal prize] and if you win something then perhaps people realise you didn't do a bad job last season, to be 100% honest.

“The season before was a very good season but [winning things] is how you get recognised from the outside.

“But I'm not really interested in that. It's nice, really nice.

“But even after winning it, people had to give the European Cup to me. I wasn't going looking for it. It's nice, but it's not important.

“What's important is that we did it. All the memories, all the stories, all these things around, not the silverware itself.

Article continues below

“Of course, it's nice having a six instead of a five. Five was long enough there. Let's see what we can do with that now.”

Liverpool have taken in a quiet summer transfer window but, having seen edge them out by a solitary point last season, are readying themselves for another Premier League title quest.

They also have further and campaigns to come, along with the Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup Cup.