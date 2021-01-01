Klopp might be tempted by Bayern after transfer frustration at Liverpool, says Redknapp

A former Reds midfielder thinks the German head coach could return to his homeland in the near future

Jurgen Klopp might be tempted by a move to Bayern Munich after growing frustrated with Liverpool's transfer policy, according to Jamie Redknapp.

Liverpool have been plagued by injuries in 2020-21, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all sidelined with long-term knocks.

Klopp's squad has been stretched to the limit as a result, and the Reds have struggled to produce the same levels of consistency which saw them crowned Premier League champions for the first time last season.

The Reds were able to bring in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak from Preston and Schalke respectively on deadline day, but it has been suggested that they waited far too long before addressing a lack of defensive options.

Klopp admitted he was powerless to correct the situation himself after watching his team lose to Burnley on January 21, as he told reporters post-match: “Of course somebody else is making the decisions. It was always like this. If people are surprised by that now, I can’t help them.

“We think about ‘could we improve something or not?’ and I make recommendations, stuff like this.

“But I cannot spend the money. That’s not how it is. I don’t make these decisions, and I never did.”

Redknapp admits that the Liverpool manager's comments came as a surprise to him, and has suggested that he may seek to return to his homeland in the near future after an energy-zapping saga.

“I thought Jurgen’s words were really interesting," the former Reds midfielder told Sky Sports. “I sensed frustration with him because he wanted a new player. The problem was who could Liverpool buy to replace Virgil Van Dijk?

“You can’t spend £50-60 million on a player knowing that in April your best player is coming back from injury. It could cause more problems than it’s worth.

“I was surprised to hear what Jurgen said – and maybe in a couple of years he might want to leave to manage someone like Bayern Munich.

“That always seems to be the calling for a lot of German players and managers.

“I think there was a sense of frustration with him, but once Liverpool get their best players back at the end of the season I am sure he will be fine.”

Klopp will be back on the Anfield touchline when Liverpool play host to Premier League leader Manchester City on Sunday evening.