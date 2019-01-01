King's Cup 2019: Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyardthai apologises to fans after defeat to India

Sirisak Yodyardthai admitted that there is a lot of work to be done with the current Thai squad ...

Hosts endured a rather rocky King’s Cup campaign, finishing last in the four-team tournament after their defeat to . Caretaker manager Sirisak Yodyardthai found the need to apologise to the fans after what was a poor performance from the War Elephants.

Asked about his thoughts on the team losing to a young and inexperienced Indian side, the interim boss admitted that his team was sloppy and vowed to find a solution to their problems.

“I want to apologise to all the Thai people that we couldn’t reach the goal that the fans expected us to reach and the expectations we set for ourselves. Now it’s the time for us to go back and review about what the mistake is and what solution we can come up with,” he said.

“We lost concentration when we conceded the goal. We tried to score but we failed. I think the players did their best in this game."

Yodyardthai admitted that a lot of work is yet to be done ahead of the competitive tournaments in the future.

“I’m not 100 percent satisfied with the performance. We could have done better with the defending and the passing. There is still a lot of work to be done.

“I can’t say anything about my future. I’m focusing on finishing the pro-license coaching certificate,” he concluded.