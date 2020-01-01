Kibu Vicuna: Mohun Bagan still have room for improvement

The coach was pleased with the first half display from his team but still thinks Mohun Bagan can improve...

Kibu Vicuna is a difficult man to please. thrashed NEROCA 6-2 playing some champagne football in the first half, but the coach still thinks that his side could have done better.

"Yes, Three more points and we are closer to our objective of course but we still have 24 points to play. We will enjoy today’s win. We played a fantastic first half. We controlled the game and we scored so many goals. But we have to improve a lot of things as well. It is difficult to win a match with a four-goal difference against a difficult team like . They did well in the transitions. We are improving match by match but there is room for improvement,” stated Vicuna.

Dhanachandra Singh was sent off in the 60th minute of the match after he had intentionally stopped the ball from going into the net. When asked if the absence of his skipper in the next match will be a problem for the team, the Spaniard said, “Dhanachandra is playing well, he is important for us but there are other players as well. He started playing only after Gurjinder Singh was sent off ( ). The players who come in now should try and earn their place.”

Vicuna praised opposition NEROCA but also suggested that he would prefer speaking not much about them.

“I respect all opponents. They are a good side. Imran (Khan) played a fantastic game. He gave a lot of passes to his wingers and strikers. I wish them the best but I won't speak much about the opposition.”

Hailing hat-trick hero Fran Gonzalez’s performance, the Bagan coach said, “It is a privilege to have a player like him (Fran). In the training sessions, he has scored several times. He is a key player of course in the team.”