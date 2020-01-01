Kevin-Prince Boateng's Besiktas draw with Onyekuru's Galatasaray

The Ghanaian and Nigerian forwards were involved in the Istanbul Derby with nothing able to separate both sides

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Henry Onyekuru started for and respectively, with the Istanbul derby ending goalless on Sunday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this fixture was played behind closed doors as well as other Super Lig fixtures this weekend.

Onyekuru had pain in his back muscle in training in midweek but was able to recover and take part in other training sessions.

Boateng, meanwhile, was making his sixth consecutive appearance, and played for 67 minutes, making 30 touches and 13 accurate passes (68.4%), before being replaced by Adem Ljajic.

Onyekuru was on until the 87th minute when Emre Akbaba took his place.

The second change of the night for Lions.

The international had three shots, 34 touches and 10 accurate passes (55.6%).

The table remains the same for these two sides with Gala occupying third spot and Besiktas fifth.