Kerr the 'female version of Ronaldo and Messi'

Some big praise for the Matildas star...

After being confirmed as the new Matildas captain for the 2019 Women's World Cup, Sam Kerr has been described as the female equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kerr will lead into action on Thursday night against New Zealand as the Matildas look to take out the inaugural Cup of Nations on home soil.

It will be Kerr's first hit out in the green and gold this year with her form for club and country not letting up over the past 12 months.

Kerr most recently guided Perth Glory to the W-League grand final and finished as the competition's top scorer with football commentator Andy Harper in awe of her footballing ability.

"We’re going to be privileged to watch an internationally recognised athlete through the prime of her career and enjoy the ride," Harper told SEN’s Whateley.

“Hopefully things can work out with the team in the short term and they can really aim up at the World Cup. If they do, Sam will be at the centre of what they’re achieving, and it will be thrilling viewing.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching her many, many times live through W-League and Matildas matches and it’s exhilarating.

“When she drops the clutch, turns on the ball and runs past defenders, she’s quite seriously, in my opinion, the female version of Ronaldo and Messi – she’s electrifying."

While attention has been on the shock sacking of former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic, Kerr will be out to return the attention to the pitch on Thursday night.

Article continues below

New coach Ante Milicic is confident Kerr can let her football do the talking over the next few months.

“Let’s be honest, she’s one of the best players in the world," Milicic said.

"Let’s show her the respect that she deserves. She gets that from the Australian media but it needs to be on a worldwide scale and I think that the World Cup is a perfect platform for her.”