Kerr and Carpenter headline Aussies in UEFA Women's Champions League action

A number of Matildas are set to be involved as Europe's biggest competition when it resumes this week

The new UEFA Women's season officially kicks off on December 8 with Australians to be represented in bigger numbers than ever before.

The competition, which can be watched exclusively in on streaming service Sports Flick, has been modified this season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic with two-leg knockout games for the 32 teams that have qualified replacing a group stage.

, who lifted the title for a seventh time in August, are among the first few teams in action and find themselves up against Italian giants . Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter has cemented herself as a regular for the French side in recent weeks after being an unused substitute in their Champions League final victory against in August.

More teams

Elsewhere, Sam Kerr will be hoping to star as take on Portuguese heavyweights with the Blues yet to lose across all competitions this season. Kerr has scored three goals across nine appearances so far this campaign and will be eager to show Europe just how sharp she can be in front of goal.

Kyah Simon will also be hoping to find the back of net for when they take on with the 29-year-old impressing since making her move to the in July. She's been joined at the Dutch club by Amy Harrison - another Matilda ready to leave her mark in the Champions League.

After a tough 2019-20 campaign, young Aussie attacker Alex Chidiac looks to be back in contention for , who tackle Swiss side Servette Chenois in their Round of 32 clash.

Article continues below

Teenagers Indiah-Paige Riley (Fortuna Hjorring) and Karly Roestbakken (LSK Kvinner) could also feature for their clubs in what will likely be tough games against higher-profile opponents.

