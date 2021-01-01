'We deserved to win' - Kibu Vicuna happy with Kerala Blasters' second half performance against FC Goa

The Spanish coach stated that Kerala Blasters were a completely different side in the second half against FC Goa...

came back from behind to hold to a 1-1 draw and extend their unbeaten run to four matches in the ongoing (ISL) season.

It was a tale of two halves where the Gaurs dominated proceedings in the first half, but in the second half the complexion of the game changed once the Yellow Army equalised and FC Goa were reduced to 10 men.

Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna acknowledged Goa's superiority in the first half but suggested that his team's' second-half performance should have earned them three points.

"Today they (FC Goa) really played well in the first half," said Vicuna. "The strategy was not to defend at the back but they had the ball, they played well and were more attacking. It is true that the second half was completely different. We had some chats in the dressing room and in the second half, we were a better team. Now we have this sensation that we could have won the match.

"I think we deserved to win. We had some chances but we lost in the final passes. I even feel that Sandeep Singh should have got a penalty. It was clear that it was foul from the goalkeeper (Naveen Kumar). But anyways, no complains about the referee because he is deciding. We got a point but we wanted three. It is true that it was a very strange game. In the first half, they were better and in the second half, it was more even and in the end, we were better than them," opined Vicuna.

The former coach also heaped praise on the opposition and spoke about how the Gaurs have improved in the last few matches.

"Of course, we wanted three points but FC Goa are a fantastic team. They are playing a different style compared to my style. Also, Mohun Bagan are playing well and getting good results. Goa, in the last few matches, have improved. We were closer to the three points but we have to respect the point because it was a 90-minute game where they were better in the first 45 minutes and in the second half, we were better. So, I think a draw is deserving (fair)," said Vicuna.

The Spaniard mentioned that while the plan was to attack after Ivan Gonzalez was sent-off in the 65th minute, they had to be cautious of FC Goa's attacking players, who are known to be quick in counterattacks.

"It was very tricky because upfront they have three very good players in (Alberto) Noguera (Igor) Angulo and Jorge (Ortiz). So we had to create chances which we did, but we also knew that they are fast and they are good at counter-attacks. We wanted to score a second goal but we also wanted to defend," he explained.

Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP will miss Kerala's next game against on Wednesday owing to suspension as they picked their fourth yellow card of the campaign. However, Vicuna isn't too concerned as he believes that they have enough depth in their squad to replace the two youngsters.

"We will play with 11 players. It is true that they are performing really well. Rahul KP has scored a fantastic goal and he is a very dangerous player. Also, Jeakson (Singh) is performing very well both as a central defender and a central midfielder. So we will see, probably we will recover some players who didn't play today and also there are players on the bench who want a chance to play," answered Vicuna.