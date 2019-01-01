Keogh close to becoming an Aussie as he shuts down City links

The Irish striker is ready to call Australia and Perth home for the foreseeable future

Andy Keogh insists his future remains with Perth Glory despite persistent reports he could be swapping clubs with Melbourne City star Bruno Fornaroli.

With the Irish striker's contract with Glory expiring at the end of the season, speculation has run rife that he could be open to a move to Melbourne this month.

But having already scored seven times for a Perth side sitting top of the A-League and about to secure Australian citizenship, Keogh is adamant he's eager to remain with Glory.

"I see my future here, I’m settled in Perth with my family and have enjoyed my time in WA over the past four-and-a-half years,” Keogh told Back Page Football .

"I’m close to finalising my Australian citizenship and have built up a good relationship with the passionate fans who have always been great to me through the good and the bad.

"They’re also my harshest critics which is great because it pushes me to perform even better."

Keogh was used off the bench against Sydney FC on Wednesday - a move Glory coach Tony Popovic insisted was about giving his striker a rest and not related to transfer speculation.

City coach Warren Joyce meanwhile, who briefly worked with Keogh at Leeds United over a decade ago, admitted he's a fan of the player but refused to discuss if his club were interested in signing him.

"I do think (Keogh is) a good player," Joyce said.

"He's done great for them. They're top of the league.

"I wouldn't disrupt another football club ... they've a manager I have a lot of respect for."