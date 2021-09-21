Kenya's Ouma opens account in style as AIK retain top position in Allsvenskan

The full-back raced clear, capitalising on a poor backpass to help his team to a comfortable league win

Kenya international Erick Ouma opened his account for AIK with a 33rd-minute goal on Monday to help them to a 3-1 over Goteborg in the Swedish Allsvenskan at Friends Arena.

The Kenya defender pressured substitute August Erlingmark to play a backpass which turned out to be short. The full-back sprinted, took the first touch before comfortably beating Giannis Anestis in the opponent's goal.

The Gnaw started the match on a high and were rewarded after just five minutes when Mikael Lustig found Nabil Bahoui inside the 18-yard area and the latter comfortably found the back of the net.

In the 13th minute, the forward completed his brace, this time around, connecting with a Henok Goitom effort.

It took the Angels some time to settle, but they eventually did. With 25 minutes gone, Oscar Wendt beat his markers before feeding Simon Thern to pull a goal back.

Despite the first half seeing four goals, the second one had none despite a handful of chances created.

The win ensured AIK retained the top position with 40 points after 19 matches after winning 12 games, drawing four and losing three. They have further scored 29 goals and conceded 15 in the process.

Djurgarden are placed second with two points fewer. They have collected 11 wins, five draws and three losses, scoring 31 goals and conceding 15.

The third position is occupied by Elfsborg who have won 11 matches from the 19 played. They have collected three draws and lost five, scoring 34 goals and conceding 20; and as a result, they are on 36 points.

After Monday's defeat to the leaders, Goteborg are 11th on the table. They have managed just five wins this season, drawing seven matches and losing as many.

They have 22 points with a goal difference of negative two after scoring 24 goals and conceding 26.