Keisuke Honda still not satisfied as Victory fail to get 'greedy'

The Japanese star wants his team to shine even brighter

Melbourne Victory may have wrapped up a comfortable 4-2 win over Brisbane Roar on Friday night, but Japanese star Keisuke Honda is still not satisfied.

In what was the club's sixth straight win, all the goals came in a crazy first 45 minutes which also saw Roar handed a red card.

Honda himself gave away a penalty before converting one of his own as he put in another super performance for Victory.

While a routine win for his side, Honda wasn't impressed Victory couldn't find further goals in the second half and demanded they show more greed moving forward.

"I am not satisfied today, luckily they had one player sent off in the first half and that’s a big advantage for us," Honda told Fox Sports post-game.

"We couldn’t score in the second-half. We have to improve and prepare well for the next game.

"Mental wise we couldn’t be greedy. We have to learn from today’s game."

Victory now temporarily sit top of the A-League with Perth Glory able to replace them should they beat Newcastle Jets on Sunday.