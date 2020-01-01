Kebano warns Fulham to avoid introducing ‘many new players’ ahead of Premier League return

The Dr Congo international has urged his side to shun repeating previous mistakes that cost them relegation

Neeskens Kebano has advised to avoid introducing too many new players in the squad ahead of their Premier League campaign.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international played a key role as the Cottagers returned to the English top-flight after defeating 2–1 in the play-off final at Wembley.

The forward suggested the recruitment of several players after they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2018 contributed to their relegation which he advised should not be repeated.

More teams

“We are so proud of getting a promotion right after going down,” Kebano told BBC Sport.

“Our season was far from perfect but we fought like animals and we got what we deserved. This is why we had crazy celebrations. Fulham is back to the place it belongs.

“I think one of the mistakes [that led to our relegation] was to include too many new players in a team already in place.

"I am not a football teacher but it’s definitely the mistake to avoid. Last time, it could have worked but it didn’t.”

Kebano enjoyed more minutes under his belt after the restart of the Championship, having been suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The forward only started one game before the outbreak of the pandemic but was a regular figure in the last five matches for Scott Parker’s side, featuring prominently in the playoffs.

“Prior to the lockdown, I was just entering games for four or 10 minutes or so but since the restart, I began more games,” he continued.

"So obviously with more time on the pitch, you have more chances to score. Maybe he [Scott Parker] felt that it was my moment, that I deserved it for my effort.

"I never gave up, I always worked hard and I took the opportunity when I had one. This is how I earned my place."

Kebano joined Fulham in the summer of 2016 from Belgian side and recently extended his contract with the side until 2022.

The former winger revealed he is enjoying his stay with the Cottagers which made him further commit his future with the club.

“In this club, I have my habits here, my family is happy. This is why I feel great in this club," he added.

Kebano has made 75 league appearances since teaming up with the Craven Cottage outfit, scoring 12 goals, and will hope to play a prominent role for Fulham in the Premier League.

The forward has 19 caps and five goals for the Democratic Republic of the Congo since he made his debut against on October 2014, having previously featured for at youth level.