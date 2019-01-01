Kean's father 'still waiting on two tractors' promised by Juventus

Jean Kean, estranged from his son, claims that the Bianconeri still owe him two heavy-duty vehicles despite the club no longer owning the striker

The father of forward Moise Kean says that he is still owed two tractors by from the deal made to sign the international as a 14-year-old over half-a-decade ago.

Jean Kean has claimed that the Bianconeri have still failed to deliver on the promise of a pair of agriculturally-orientated vehicles despite his son having since moved on to pastures new.

The 19-year-old made the switch to Merseyside from Turin ahead of the new season, although he has struggled to settle in the Premier League.

With a dozen games of the campaign gone, Kean has seen less than 300 minutes in the English top-flight under Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

However, his estranged father is still locked in disagreement with former club Juve over a potential payment the side authorised to him in order to sway his son away from a move out of Italy when he was on the cusp of signing for them as a youth.

"The story of the tractors? I believe in God and I believe in promises," Kean Sr told Centro Suono Sport.

"But if their word was a lie I can't trust them anymore. They promised me two tractors and they still haven't been given to me."

The saga of Kean Sr's pursuit of his tractors has been a long-running saga for the estranged father, one in which his son has poured scorn over the notion of.

In March, the former told RAI Radio: "I told [Juve] that I would keep him in Italy, but in return I wanted two tractors.

"The club told me there wouldn't be any problem, but they have still not given them to me and they don't even give me tickets anymore.

"But I want him to stay at Juve forever. Juventus are in my blood. I sent him to Juventus because I'm a Bianconeri fan."

Kean then subsequently addressed his father's claims in an Instagram story, stating: "Tractors???! I don't know what you're talking about."

The striker is currently reported to be considering an exit from due to his limited chances, which have cost him his place in the Italian national squad.