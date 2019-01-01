Kean becomes second youngest goalscorer in Italy history in win over Finland

The teenager made his first Azzurri start a memorable one as became the youngest player to find the net for his country in over 60 years

Moise Kean’s first start was certainly a memorable one as it saw him become the youngest goalscorer for the Azzurri in over 60 years.

The 19-year-old attacker was handed his first senior cap in November, checking in for the last 28 minutes of a 1-0 victory over the United States.

Injuries limited Italy head coach Roberto Mancini’s options in attack for March's games, but he declared Kean ready for a spot in the starting XI ahead of the nation’s qualifier against Finland.

Mancini made good on his words when he selected Kean from the start in Saturday’s contest, and the teenager rewarded his manager for his faith.

The attacker sealed Italy’s victory at the Dacia Arena when he found the back of the net in the 74th minute of the contest to give the Azzurri a 2-0 win.

Nicolo Barella had given Italy the early advantage with a goal in the seventh minute to set Mancini’s side on their way.

Kean’s insurance marker not only ensured Italy came away with three points in their Euro qualification opener, but also earned him a bit of history in the process.

At just 19 years and 23 days old, the teenager became Italy’s second youngest scorer in the nation’s history.

The only player in Italy history to score a goal at a younger age was Bruno Nicole at 18 years and 253 days old.

19 & 23 - Moise #Kean (19 years and 23 days) is the second youngest scorer for Italy after Bruno Nicolè in 1958. Wonderkid.#ItalyFinland #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UMqxgRRK3c — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 23, 2019

Nicole managed his feat back in 1958, meaning Kean is his country’s youngest goalscorer in over 60 years.

It continues a very good month for Kean, who netted his first goals of the season on March 8 when he bagged a brace in Juventus’ 4-1 victory over .

He previously scored four goals with Hellas Verona last season on loan in the Italian top flight, and had scored his first Juventus goal back in the 2016-17 campaign.

Kean will hope to get another chance to impress on Tuesday, when Italy look to make it two wins from two qualifying matches when they face Liechtenstein in .