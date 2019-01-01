KCB assistant coach Sammy Omollo reacts after a draw against Vihiga United

KCB have collected five points from possible nine in their last three games

KCB assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo was disappointed after the Bankers surrendered a one-goal lead to settle for a point against Vihiga United on Saturday.

KCB came into the match as favorites having beaten AFC Leopards in their last game. Omollo, who joined the side from Posta Rangers has challenged the Bankers to pick themselves up in their next match.

"We started the game well and even went ahead to score first, but we did not manage the game, allowing them to come back. The fighting spirit was there, even when we were one man down we pushed them to the limit and created chances, too bad we could not score the second.

"We have to prepare well against Western Stima and ensure we take our chances, it is the only way we can get points in the league."

