Kayserispor's Bernard Mensah coy over Fenerbahce transfer rumours

The 25-year-old addresses speculation about a possible move to The Yellow Canaries

Kayserispor ace Bernard Mensah has stated he is open to a possible move to Turkish giants .

The international has been linked with a move to the Turkish giants in January following a series of fine performances in the Super Lig.

This season, he has made 10 league appearances for the Anatolian Star.

“Every football player wants to play [for] a big team," Mensah said in relation to the speculations, as reported by Fanatik.

"I am currently thinking only about Kayserispor.

"If such an offer comes, it will be considered.

“Every footballer wants to play in the and in the European League, [but] I'm happy here right now.

"However, if the offer comes from a big team, it will be important for the player's career. Then I will talk to our mother, Berna [Kayserispor Chairman Berna Gozbası]."

Mensah joined Kayserispor on a permanent deal earlier this year following an initial loan deal from .

He had loan spells with Turkish club Kasimpasa and Portuguese fold Vitoria Guimaraes before transferring to Kayserispor in the summer last year.



The Ghana international is expected in action when the Anatolian Star face in the Super Lig on Monday.

