Kasim Nuhu advises Atletico Madrid's Partey to join Arsenal

The Ghanaian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium

defender Kasim Nuhu has called on follow teammate and midfielder Thomas Partey to leave for .

The 26-year old has been in the transfer rumour mill for months having been linked with the likes of , , , and .

Recent weeks have however seen Partey linked with Arsenal, but there has been divided opinion over whether such a move is good for his career owing to the Gunners lack of success in recent seasons.

More teams

Partey has a release clause in his current contract set at €50 million.

“Atletico Madrid is a very good club so he [Partey] is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal is also one of the biggest,” Nuhu said in an Instagram Live interview.

“For me, it is his decision because playing in Atletico Madrid is the same as playing in Arsenal.

"The two teams always make the same category in the league fighting for the third and fourth place to play in the but as we all know the Premiership is the best league in the world so if he joins Arsenal, I will be happy for him.”

Nuhu's Dusseldorf are currently in the relegation play-off spot, four points away from safety.

They return to action this weekend at home to Paderborn, but it will be behind closed doors because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year old Ghanaian was of the opinion playing without fans will have a negative impact on the psyche of players.

“Football is always played with fans so playing behind closed doors will affect some of us. Because, we have always been playing in front of our amazing fans,” Nuhu continued.

Article continues below

“It’s going to be very tough for us because, playing without fans, for example, we [Fortuna Dusseldorf] are the last but three club on the table so it’s going to be very difficult because we will need our fans to cheer us on. So that we can get the [needed] motivation from them [fans] to deliver.

“Playing behind closed doors is like playing on neutral grounds.”

Nuhu is on loan from and has played 14 times in all competitions, scoring once in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB Pokal.