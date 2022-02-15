Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi has insisted that "nothing has been decided" regarding his next move as he continues to be strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund.

Adeyemi burst onto the European stage with Salzburg last season and has taken his game to even greater heights in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old has scored 18 goals in 29 outings across all competitions, including three in the Champions League group stage, and is now preparing to come up against Bayern Munich in the last 16.

A number of top European clubs have been alerted to Adeyemi's talents over the past year, including Liverpool, but GOAL and SPOX can confirm that Borussia Dortmund are leading the race for his signature.

BVB are looking at the German striker as a potential replacement for Real Madrid-linked frontman Erling Haaland, with it reported that Salzburg will demand around €40 million (£34m/$45m) for a prized asset in the summer.

Adeyemi is non-committal on his future for now, though, and his only focus in the present is to help Salzburg finish the season as strongly as possible.

"As I've said many times, my focus is on Salzburg. Nothing has been decided," he told reporters ahead of the Austrian side's Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with Bayern on Wednesday.

"What happens in summer happens in summer."

Adeyemi played in Bayern's academy ranks when he was still learning his trade between 2010 and 2012, and GOAL has previously reported that the German champions are interested in bringing him back to the club in the future.

He will be plotting their downfall in the Champions League this week, and feels Salzburg have enough quality in their ranks to spring an upset.

"The game means a lot to me. I'm a Munich boy. I'm looking forward to a big game," Adeyemi added.

"Bayern is under pressure. We're motivated and want to win. We can make life difficult for Bayern with our quality and intensity.

"We're about to play our game against what is probably the best team in the world. We have that self-confidence working for us."

