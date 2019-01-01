Adeyemi bags brace as 10-man FC Wacker Innsbruck hold FC Liefering

The German-Nigerian teenager found the net twice but his side were denied victory because of Sunday Faleye’s equaliser

Karim Adeyemi continued with his impressive goalscoring form after netting a brace in FC Liefering’s 2-2 draw against FC Wacker Innsbruck.

The 17-year-old got a goal in each half but that could not guarantee his team victory following Sunday Faleye’s equaliser in Saturday’s Austrian Erste Liga clash.

Having scored in Salzburg’s 1-1 draw against in Tuesday’s Uefa Youth League, Adeyemi helped his team preserve their unbeaten run thanks to his 19th-minute opener.

Thomas Grumer’s side levelled matters through Ertugrul Yildirim in the 59th minute before Adeyemi restored the lead seven minutes later after profiting from Kim Jung-min’s assist.

Substitute Faleye ensured the honour was shared after firing past goalkeeper Jasper van der Werff in the 81st minute.

With two minutes left to play, the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Guinea’s Karim Conte was given his marching orders for a second caution.

Despite the numerical advantage, Liefering could not get the winner and they now sit in 11th position with 10 points.

They travel to Lustenau for their next outing where they would aim to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi who plays for the U17 team, is also eligible to represent at senior level.