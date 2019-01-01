Karacan explains his 'creeper' celebration in F3 Derby

After scoring the second goal on Saturday, the Turkish midfielder caught the eye with his peculiar celebration

The A-League is no stranger to a curious goal celebration and Central Coast Mariners midfielder Jem Karacan delivered another on Saturday night.

Slotting home the second goal in his side's surprise 3-2 win over Newcastle Jets, the former player dragging himself along the ground to celebrate in unique fashion.

Karacan revealing 'the creeper', as it's known by his mates, was born on the dance floor the night he and his wife got married.

"I actually did it the first time on my wedding night," Karacan told Goal.

"I don’t know why I just seemed to pull it out on the dance floor and ever since then I’ve said that I’d do it.

"Randomly, I think I may have fallen over and rather than just get back up on my feet I was just crawling around the floor and my friends decided to call it the creeper.

"I pulled it out the other day at training too and the boys were a bit shocked."

Despite a late rally from Newcastle, Karacan was able to celebrate his first A-League win on Saturday with the Mariners.

New coach Alen Stajcic getting off to a winning start as Central Coast just managed to hold on after VAR drama in injury-time.

"It was a tough game in general. The second half was just crazy really," Karacan said.

"A lot of running around trying to just defend the lead as well as we could.

"I think it was a soft penalty so justice was done in the end."

While Karacan has been thrown in the deep end to some extent at the Mariners, the 30-year-old is savouring life Down Under having previously played in and .

"Really enjoying it, the first time myself or my wife have been to ," he said.

"Been a great experience so far. Terrigal, where we’re staying is a wonderful part of the world."

Karacan is sporting the number 68 on his back at the Central Coast, a very deliberate decision dedicated to his father.

Article continues below

"In Turkey, where my dad was born and raised, the postcode is 68 and it means a lot to him," he said.

"So when I was at Bursaspor he asked me to take that number.

"The number I usually like to wear is 21...so my dad was like if that’s not available take 68 if you don’t mind."