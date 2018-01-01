Kante reacts to Chelsea fans' alleged racist abuse of Sterling

The France midfielder hopes there will be clarity from the internal investigation being held by the club, after four fans were suspended

N'Golo Kante insists Chelsea are against all forms of discrimination after a number of the club's supporters were accused of racially abusing Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

The Blues suspended four fans following their 2-0 win over the Premier League champions after footage, which subsequently went viral on social media, was broadcast of fans screaming abuse at Sterling.

Colin Wing, 60, had his season ticket suspended after the incident, though he has claimed he used the word 'Manc' rather than 'black'.

Speaking to the Daily Mail , Wing said: “I’m deeply ashamed by my own behaviour and I feel really bad. But I didn’t call him a black c***, I called him a Manc c***.

“I’ve been going to Chelsea for 50 years now and, because of where I sit, I’m picked up on the camera most weeks. If I had a history of saying this sort of thing I would’ve been caught by now."

Kante, meanwhile, insists all at Chelsea are against racism and has expressed his hope the internal investigation will resolve the issue.

"We heard about it right after the game," Kante told Sky Sports News .

"I know now they have an investigation taking place. We will wait for the outcome of that.

"But we, here at Chelsea, are against all types of discrimination. I hope this will be fixed."

A club statement said: "Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent," adding the club "will also fully support any criminal prosecutions".

A police investigation is under way into the incident.

Following the abuse he received at Chelsea, Sterling issued a statement on Instagram, criticising the media's treatment of young black players.

The England international called on outlets to consider how their portrayal of players could provoke to hate speech.

Chelsea are no strangers at having to answer for the poor behaviour of some of their fans, with the club having called for an end to an anti-Semitic chant 2017.

Two fans were given suspended prison sentences in 2015 for pushing a black man away from the doors of a Paris Metro train as he tried to board.

The London club have won awards for their Say No To Anti-Semitism campaign and have worked with Kick It Out, the UK-based charity founded to tackle discrimination in football.