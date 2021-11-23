Kante raises injury concern for Chelsea after early exit against Juventus

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante cast a shadow on an otherwise impressive first half for the Champions League holders on Tuesday after he limped off against Juventus.

The midfielder hobbled straight down the tunnel just before half-time, with the Blues 1-0 ahead.

And both he and his club now face a nervous wait to find out whether he will be fit for a key Premier League clash at the weekend.

What happened?

Kante pulled up with 37 minutes played of the game at Stamford Bridge, although the motive for his discomfort was not immediately clear.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was called upon by Thomas Tuchel to replace the France ace, and saw out the final minutes of the half to send Chelsea into the dressing room with a narrow advantage.

Trevoh Chalobah had previously fired the Blues ahead from a corner, putting the defending champions on track to qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare.

The bigger picture

If the knock Kante sustained on Tuesday proves serious, it will represent the latest injury setback for the player in what has turned out to be a nightmare year.

A series of muscle problems have seen him miss several games over the course of 2021, while he was also laid low by a bout of Covid-19 in September which forced him out for a further two weeks.

Chelsea will nevertheless hope his injury is insufficient to prevent him taking the field against Manchester United on Sunday, as Tuchel's men seek to defend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

