Kane: Tottenham can win the Premier League

The Spurs star talked up his side's title credentials following Saturday's win over Aston Villa

Harry Kane believes can win the Premier League this season after strengthening their squad during the transfer window.

After falling to in the final to end their last campaign, Spurs opened their domestic season with a 3-1 win over newly promoted at home on Saturday.

Tottenham, who finished fourth last season, have gone close to conquering the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino – a runners-up finish in 2016-17 sandwiched between third place finishes in 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Spurs have bolstered their squad after two consecutive windows without a signing with club-record recruit Tanguy Ndombele, who scored against Villa, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon headlining the arrivals.

And star striker Kane is confident Tottenham can push champions and Liverpool all the way this term after his brace in the win over Villa.

"We kept with them for a while last year but they blew ahead after January," Kane said.

"We have to make sure we get off to a good start. Liverpool set the standard on Friday night and City on Saturday afternoon, so it's important that we stay in touch as long as we can.

"We have full belief that we can go all the way but there's a long road ahead. That's why we buy players: to strengthen the squad and have more competition for places. That's what we've got.

"We've got a good, hungry squad. Everyone's fit and ready to go. The players that came on have to try to make an impact and they did. It's important for us if we're going to have a good season. Of course, it's just the start now but throughout the winter time when loads of games are popping up we need everyone to contribute as much as possible."

Tottenham trailed Villa 1-0 at half-time but Christian Eriksen – who has been linked with a move away – came off the bench to inspire Spurs.

Eriksen reportedly opted against a move to as the international holds out for a switch to , where and are believed to be interested.

Despite uncertainty over Eriksen's future, Kane stressed the importance of the midfielder.

"Obviously I've been playing with Chris now for five or six years and we all know the qualities he has: the assists, the passes, the goals," he said.

Article continues below

"Whether he starts or is on the bench, the most important thing from all of our points of view is that he gives everything for the team.

"Obviously, there's been speculation about his future but as long as he's training hard and playing as hard as he can when he's here, that's all we can ask for. What will be will be but we're happy to have him.

"That's all the fans ask for as well: commitment. We're happy to have them. We'll see what happens but from our point of view we've got a strong squad and we'll use that throughout the season."